Raleigh County Judicial Annex to close for deep cleaning

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Judges in Raleigh County met on Monday, July 20, 2020 to discuss what to do regarding recent cases of COVID-19 identified among the staff. The previous week the circuit clerk’s office at the Raleigh County Judicial Center was closed for cleaning after a person was diagnosed with the illness. Since that time there are two others who were identified with the illness.

Chief Judge Andrew Dimlich announced they will be closing the building for a week for deep cleaning. The closure will begin at 4:30 p.m. on July 20. The building is expected to reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

Judge Dimlich said all non-essential services and hearings for the week were canceled or postponed. Emergency hearings will go on.