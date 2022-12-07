BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is asking the public to help build three new playgrounds that will be “all-inclusive,” according to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams.

“The playgrounds are considered all-inclusive playgrounds,” said Williams. “So what that means is, they are handicap accessible, but there’s also features on these playgrounds for people of any abilities or disabilities.”

Businesses and organizations may join the “100 Partners” fundraiser, which asks 100 partners to donate $5,000. Small businesses and organizations and individuals may donate any amount, she added.

Williams said the parks will educate the public on different forms of energy and could be a draw for tourists. She said a donation makes the perfect Christmas gift.

“You can give them the gift of play,” suggested Williams. “Do it in memory of somebody, or in honor of somebody, or just somebody you just want to say, ‘Hey, I really like what you do. Here’s a unique gift that you’ve never received before and you’ll never receive again.”

Donations may be made at the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation building on S. Heber Street or online at Donate (paypal.com)