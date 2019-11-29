Raleigh County man arrested after leading deputies on chase

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man lead deputies on a chase through Fayette County.

Fayette County Deputies arrested Dustyn Dodson, 22, after he took them on a chase. A deputy was monitoring traffic in Glen Jean when he saw Dodson fail to stop at an intersection. Dodson then lead deputies on a chase through Mount Hope and into Raleigh County.

Dodson was eventually arrested after running out of fuel. He was charged with Fleeing Law Enforcement, Driving While License Revoked Due to DUI, and other traffic offenses. He was also found with a loaded handgun, but records show he is a convicted felon and cannot have a gun. He was also charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Dodson was on parole at the time. Parole services was notified of the incident.