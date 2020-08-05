Raleigh County man arrested for trying to sell drugs outside post office

RALEIGH, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was arrested after deputies caught him allegedly trying to sell drugs outside of a local post office.

It happened on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Raleigh Post Office. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to a possible breaking and entering at the post office. When they arrived, they found Tyler Pearson at the back door of the building. He matched the description reported by a witness.

Deputies said Pearson met another man at the post office to sell him drugs. The other man left the scene and deputies could not find him.

Pearson was allegedly in possession of close to 60 grams of marijuana which was individually packaged and ready for sale. Deputies also found pills he was reportedly distributing. The drugs were valued at more than $550. Deputies also found a large amount of cash on Pearson.

Pearson was arrested on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

West Virginia State Police helped with the investigation.