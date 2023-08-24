CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was arrested and charged with first degree murder of a woman in the Crab Orchard area.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suicide by firearm in Crab Orchard at the Barnes Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Early in the investigation, it was discovered that it was a homicide, not a suicide. A man was allegedly seen running from the scene of the shooting.

A WV State Trooper later found Demarco J. Edwards, 32, of Crab Orchard, in the nearby area. Due to the results of detective’s investigations, Edwards was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The victim identity has not been released yet, due to pending notification of family.

