BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Raleigh County pleaded guilty to a gun charge in federal court on Thursday, October 20, 2022, according to information from the Department of Justice.

Court documents stated James Pratt, 30, of Beckley, was riding as a passenger when the car he was in was pulled over in Beckley. During the traffic stop, officers found a handgun in Pratt’s possession.

Federal law does not allow a person with a prior felony conviction to own a gun or even be in possession of one. According to information provided from the court, Pratt knew he was not allowed to have a gun due to a prior felony convictions from 2010 and 2013.

Pratt is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison followed be three years of supervised release. A $250,000 fine would accompany his sentence.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing.

US Attorney Will Thompson applauded the investigative work of the ATF and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.