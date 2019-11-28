Raleigh County man puts up elaborate Christmas display every year

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — These people take Christmas decorations to a whole new level!

Walt Kiser’s Christmas display in his front yard has more than 1,000 decorations. Some decorations were collected over the years, and some he built from scratch.

This will be his 40th year putting on the display.

“I just started building stuff and putting things out for Christmas and it seemed like the more I did it, the more people liked it, especially the children and the older people they just loved it,” said Kiser. “Now I have people who come by that were children and now they bring their children by.”

Kiser welcomes anyone to come by and walk through his “Christmas village.” He will light it up on the evening of December 6, 2019.

