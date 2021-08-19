Raleigh County mom wants answers after her special needs child’s routine changed

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — For some, a quick walk to the bus is not a big deal but to Eden Harman, a child with special needs, it is not as simple.

For seven years the same Raleigh County school bus has picked up and dropped off Eden Harman in her driveway. But this year that all changed.

“She dropped and she pointed to where the bus should be. And she was very very confused this morning when my husband put her in the wheelchair to take her to the bus,” said Sheila Harman, Eden’s mom.

Eden has special needs. She is non-verbal, wheelchair bound at times and experiences sensory issues. Her mom said this change, while it may seem small to some, is world ending to Eden.

“It is very detrimental. She will act out, she will just not understand what’s going on. It’s very confusing to her,” said Harman.

Harman said this change does not only affect Eden, it affects her three younger siblings as well.

“When I get Eden up I also have to unhook my daughter from the feeding tube and it’s an hour and a half from when she’s used to being unhooked so she’s missing some of her nourishment,” said Harman.

Harman said she does not blame the district. 59News reached out to the Director of Transportation with Raleigh County Schools Gary Daniel, he said route changes are meant to better the experience for all children riding the bus. He said transportation changes happen daily. However, Harman wants an answer as to why the change was made.

“She’s the sweetest person ever. I mean why? Why do that to her,” said Harman.

She told 59News everyday is a learning process for Eden and she is continuously explaining to her these changes. She said she is not giving up on Eden and she is not giving up on the district but she would like that few hundred feet given back to her, because it means so much to Eden and her everyday life.