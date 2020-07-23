Raleigh County nursing center reports positive COVID-19 case

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified at a long-term care facility in Raleigh County. Administrators with Stonerise Healthcare, which manages Harper Mills nursing center, confirmed an employee was diagnosed with the virus.

As a result, the facility has paused visitation. All patients and employees at Harper Mills are being tested.

Harper Mills is a 201-bed skilled nursing center in Beckley. It is located on Heartland Drive and serves short and long-term patients from Raleigh County and the surrounding area.