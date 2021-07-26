Raleigh County offers fully virtual education option for secondary schools

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While schools in the state plan to open up fully on the first day of school, online education is not going away.

Online education existed as an option for some areas before the pandemic and it looks like it will continue to be an option going forward.

The Raleigh County Board of Education plans to offer a fully virtual option for students in grades sixth through twelve this coming fall.

“The state has required that all counties offer six through twelve virtual education option,” said David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County schools.

Superintendent Price said keeping virtual schooling available provides more ways to stay safe. However, the option is not open for all students.

“It is a tough world to try to teach reading skills and all those skills elementary students have to have, virtually,” said Price.

According to Price, the 2020 online education model made by the state was meant for secondary schools and applied to elementary school. Prince told 59News he did not want to operate the same in 2021.

Parents interested in applying for virtual school have until Wednesday, July 28 to do so.

Price said the county is using a different platform this year, through Proximity learning, and things may operate differently this year.

“We are right now working on our updated policy for virtual school and the requirements that students will have to meet,” said Price.

If school were to begin right now, Price said masks would be required on buses but optional in the building. However, this may not be the case when the first day of school rolls around.

“Remember this changes every day and we know that and between now and August 17 there could be a lot of changes,” said Price.

We want to hear your opinions on not offering online education for elementary school students. If you are a concerned parent or community member, reach out to our newsroom.