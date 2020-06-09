Raleigh County officials prep polls for primary elections

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Poll workers and county clerks, like Deputy Clerk, Cecilia Chapman, spent Monday afternoon organizing and handing out necessary items to be used in all 87 precincts across Raleigh County for primary elections on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

“They had forms that they have to complete they get a list of absentee voters, people who have already voted…” Chapman said.

They were also getting supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“There are masks for our poll workers there are face shields for poll workers, glove, disinfectant wipes hand sanitizer,” Chapman added.

Chapman said voters are not required to wear masks at the polls and will not be touching screens at all. Instead, 20-year-veteran poll worker, Doris Johnson said they will be given gloves or the option to use Q-tips.

“We use the Q-tips like a stylus to push the person that they wanna vote for on the screen because you cant use your fingers,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Chapman urged voters to be patient during the process..

“It may be a little slower checking them because of the number of people who voted absentee and that list will have to be checked plus the additional instructions,” Chapman said.

It is all to ensure voters feel safe heading to the polls during a pandemic.

“It;’s your right to come out and vote so do your right,” Johnson stressed. “We’ll do our best to make sure your experience is as normal as previous years.”