RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Starting school is a huge milestone for both kids and parents. For parents in Raleigh County, registration for Kindergarten opened Tuesday, February 22, 2022, on the county’s Board of Education website.



Raleigh County children that will be five years old before July 1st are eligible to register. To register, parents will need to complete a Kindergarten application form found on the website.



The on-line registration won’t require parents to provide documentation, rather the school will contact parents at a later date. Those documents include, but are not limited to an updated immunization record, health check up forms, dental check ups, birth certificate from the vital registration office, social security card, and proof of residency.



For children who will not be 5 years old by July 1st are encouraged to register for Pre-K. Form for Pre-K registration are also available on the county’s website.