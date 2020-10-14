Raleigh County parents voice concerns at BOE meeting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of parents in Raleigh County attended the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 to voice their concerns about the current blended learning model.

Parents from a group called Advocates for West Virginia’s Future attended the meeting. They are a group of parents who are concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their children’s education and mental health. They want their kids back in school four to five days a week.

Abby Honaker is a member of Advocates for West Virginia’s Future. She said the blended learning model is not working for kids.

“What we want is our children back in school. Having hands on, having hands on learning is desperately needed. My son is, one of my children, is special ed, he’s special needs. And those therapies and that hands on is…you can’t replace that, you can’t replace that with an iPad,” Honaker explained.

Mandy Wiles is also a concerned parent. She said she wants her kids back in school because of the impact teachers have on students’ lives.

“They are very important to me, and I understand the safety and I understand it’s scary, but these teachers are blessings and there has been so many teachers that have changed my son’s life, and I want him to be with those teachers so he can get the proper education he deserves,” Wiles said.

The Raleigh County Board of Education did not make any decisions on this issue because it was not on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.