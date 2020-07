SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) — An employee at Lake Stephens in Raleigh County tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test was confirmed on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Staff at Lake Stephens are working closely with the Raleigh County Health Department. Those who were exposed to the virus were quarantined and all facilities are currently being deep cleaned and disinfected. Some facilities hours may be different during this time.

Staff at Lake Stephens are recommending everyone monitor their symptoms.