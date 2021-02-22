Raleigh County Parks and Recreation to host eGames tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County leaders will hold an event that gets the community involved virtually.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation will host their first ever eGames tournament. People in the community can sign up to challenge each other on their Nintendo switches. There will be multiple races that each person will compete in. Aaron Hamilton is the organizer of the event. He said because of COVID-19, they haven’t held many events for the community.

“You can do this from your home, you don’t have to come to a site. Maybe that’s something we’ll get to in the future, hosting our own events where people bring their own consoles and TV’s. But right now, this is pretty much in-home. All you have to do is log on Facebook and sign up for out tournament,” Hamilton said.

If you would like to show off your best gaming skills, you can sign-up until Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The tournament starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will last for two hours. For more information on how you can sign up, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.