Raleigh County Prevention Coalition host first Save A Life Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Folks living in Raleigh County received free Narcan on Saturday, May 22, 2021 to help save a life. Volunteers with the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition handed out this free live saving tool as a part of their Save A Life Day.

Amanda Hammons is a volunteer and a PRSS recovery coach for Raleigh County. She said their goal is to get as much narcan into the community, so everyone can have the tools to help save someone who is experiencing an overdose.

Hammons said she is spreading the awareness because she’s seen so many deaths due to overdose.

“I am personally moved by this cause because I have seen tens and hundreds lost to overdose. Sometimes it is an accident sometimes they are just alone and you know what is going to happen and since the pandemic it has almost doubled the overdose,” Hammons said.

Ahead of receiving the free Narcan, people needed to be trained how to use it. Training took between five and 10 minutes. People also had the opportunity to fill out a survey to identified the need in the county.

If you are interested in volunteering or want to know more about drug prevention in Raleigh County, you can visit their Facebook.