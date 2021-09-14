Raleigh County Prevention Coalition to host Art to Recovery

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local group is reaching out to those suffering from substance abuse to channel their artistic side. The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is hosting Art to Recovery.

Stephanie French, the blessing box volunteer director with the Coalition, said it is a chance for people in recovery or battling addiction to showcase their talents. The artwork will then be displayed at Beckley Chili Night.

“There are just so many artists out there that are so talented and it is proven that stress is a huge part of recovery because you wake up every single day with that want and that need,” French explained.

The deadline to apply to be in the contest is Friday, September 17, 2021. The winner will have their artwork shown throughout the state. If you are interested in signing up, you can call Stephanie French at 803-546-5529.