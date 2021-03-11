Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s office closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The office of Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Benjamin Hatfield, is closed for the rest of the week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to County Commission President Dave Tolliver.

Tolliver said the closure, effective Thursday, March 11, 2021, is due to six positive cases among county employees. It is not known whether the cases are from community spread or solely within the offices.

Judge Burnside’s courtroom is also closed in order for both spaces to be thoroughly cleaned.

Anyone needing business done is advised to call the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (304) 255-9135 with any questions.