Raleigh County Public Library Bookmobile delivers books ahead of Christmas

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The bookmobile, an extension of the Raleigh County Public Library, delivered books, toys, DVDs and more to low-income housing developments in the Beckley area on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Raleigh County Public Library partnered with Mac’s Toy Fund and The Beckley Area Foundation to make the giveaway happen. Bookmobile Department Head Amy Smith said the bookmobile is an important resource to reach kids who may not be able to get to the library.

“We have a lot of events, a lot of community events, especially at the Raleigh County Public Library. They offer a lot of story time, slime time, Dungeons and Dragons, a lot of programs there that are wonderful,” Smith explained. “But in the areas where you have income-based housing, a lot of the children there might lack the resources, such as cars, things like that to be able to get transportation to those events. So it’s important for us to be able to bring those events directly to their doorstep.”

The bookmobile has proven to be a key resource for the library since the start of the COVID pandemic. Some folks are more comfortable in an open-air space like the bookmobile than inside at the library. So, the bookmobile has been doing more events like the one on Wednesday, to bring the gift of a good book to the people.

“Since COVID we’ve really stepped up our game. We’ve done several events for seniors as well as children. We’re doing all we can do to help during this COVID crisis,” said Smith. “And this is our first year, they asked us if we wanted to do it and we jumped on it.”

After two years of delivering books, gifts, and more to the children and the elderly, Smith said she hopes other organizations will follow the bookmobile’s lead.

“We’re doing all that we can do,” said Smith. “And we hope that this inspires everyone else in the community to do the same.”