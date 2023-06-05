BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Public Library in Beckley began its annual summer reading program for teens and adults on June 5th.

The program runs all the way through July 31st.

The theme for this year is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” where the library will incorporate books about nature and the outdoors.

Amy Stover, Director for the Raleigh County Public Library, said she looks forward to continuing the legacy of the summer reading program.

“Summer reading has been an event at the library since I was a child and probably way before that. Were all about books so were all about reading. And were here to help and get you through those hot, summer days,” Stover said.

Stover says the program will include crafts and prizes, including a special visit from the Three Rivers Avian Center.