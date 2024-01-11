SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring area of Raleigh County was placed under a boil water advisory earlier this week. The advisory has since been lifted, but it did present a major challenge for restaurants in the area.

Some local businesses were forced to rely on bottled and boiled water to stay open recently.

To keep customers and staff safe, clean water is needed at these businesses.

Although some restaurants do not need much water for cooking, restaurant owners tell 59News it is essential for drinks and for cleaning.

Terry Farmer, Co-Owner of Zappers Pizza, was just one of the business owners affected.

“We’ve got big pots that we are able to boil the water, when we need to for dishes and stuff like that. Fortunately, we don’t use a lot of water in our products when cooking them. But we do for clean up and making the dough and stuff like that,” Farmer told 59News.

According to the CDC, “a boil water advisory means your community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick”.

When working to serve the public, it is important to make sure that the water you are serving is clean.

Paul Almond, a Chef at The Dish Cafe in Daniels, said although it is an inconvenience, they do prepare for these situations.

“We use a lot of water to prep with, to cook with. We have to make sure it’s up to standards and that everything is safe. While we do have the running water, we have to make sure that we buy a lot of bottled water,” said Almond.

With the boil water advisory finally lifted, businesses can now use running water safely.

To prepare, keeping bottled water is necessary.

Zappers Pizza and The Dish Cafe found ways to deal with the problem and still serve the public.