Raleigh County school administrators prepare for any scenario

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County school administrators want to be prepared in case schools shut down again. Superintendent David Price told 59News schools are not scheduled to shut down right now, but he said everyone is preparing in the event they need to close at any point this school year.

“We definitely don’t want to get back into a situation that we had in the spring. We want to make sure that everybody is on the same page and we can continue to offer instruction through a tough time for our kids if that were to occur,” Price said.

Price said parents will be notified if schools do shut down. He said parents need to make sure the school system has their updated phone numbers.