RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4, 2023, due to water problems in the county.

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price made the announcement in a recorded call to parents around 1 P.M. on Sunday, January 1.

Parts of the county have been without water since Saturday, December 24, 2022, when freezing temperatures led to a series of problems in the Beckley Water Company delivery system, resulting in more than 3,000 customers in the Raleigh County Public Service District being without water or having low water pressure.