Raleigh County Schools hand out technology for remote learning

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Several Raleigh County Schools were closed Tuesday, September 7, 2021 due to positive COVID-19 cases and exposures.

The students of those closed schools are expected to return to the classroom on Wednesday, September, 8, 2021. However, the superintendent told 59News they are monitoring these numbers on a day by day basis.

The schools closed include:

Beckley Stratton Middle School

Hollywood Elementary School

Independence High School

Independence Middle School

Liberty High School

Ridgeview Elementary School

Those students are now utilizing remote learning.

“With remote learning, Raleigh County is pretty fortunate,” Director of Technology for Raleigh County Schools Rachel Pauley said. “Eeight years ago we decided to go one-to-one so all of our students in grades K through 12 have a device.”

Pauley said the devices are tailored to different grade levels individual needs.

“Grades six through 12 have chrome books which is new this year. So, with the chrome books the students have the ability to have a keyboard and be able to take their papers and be able to be more user-friendly for our students,” Pauley added. “Grades kindergarten through fifth grade, our students have iPads”

Pauley said the district has almost ten thousand devices in use for students and under 500 that need to be picked up. Pauley added the district is ready for whatever this new school year will bring.

“I think as far as Raleigh County we’ve become almost experts at pushing digital content for parents and students,” she said.

Raleigh County superintendent David Price said at this time, moving back to a hybrid model of learning is not an option.