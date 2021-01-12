Raleigh County Schools offers tutoring for students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As students enter their second semester of classes, some are continuing with virtual learning. While students are still getting the hang of learning online, they could have a lot of questions and need extra help.

Sandy Sheatsley is the Assistant Superintendent for Raleigh County Schools. She told 59News they have a tutoring service that is appointment based. Each session lasted 15 minutes. These can be done over the phone or through Microsoft Teams.

Sheatsley added this program is not just for students, parents can also use the service.

“How do I use this program to answer these questions, or I remember that but not the way this question is bring asked,” Sheatsley said. “So, this gives them that support.”

The tutoring service is offered Monday through Thursday for all students. Elementary students have a time slot of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. High School students have their own times to make appointments. That time ranges from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To make an appointment, head to the Raleigh County Schools website, scroll down to announcements and click the appointments tab. If you are still confused, Sheatsley said there is a video on the website explaining how to make an appointment. After your appointment is made, the tutor will call or schedule a TEAMS meeting.