Raleigh County school administrators plan meals for students following Thanksgiving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Raleigh County Schools announced plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. They stated in a release the holiday will be observed from Nov. 23-27, 2020. In addition, due to a recent Executive Order from Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV), students in Raleigh County will be on remote learning from Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

The first week in December was originally planned for face-to-face instruction. With the change, officials will provide meal boxes to students for the five days. Parents or guardians will need to order and pick up the meal boxes if they want them.

A form was created for parents to request the meals. If they want to request meal boxes for the week after Thanksgiving, the form must be filled out and returned to their child’s school no later than Thursday, Nov. 19. This is so school cafeteria managers and cooks will be able to prepare enough food for the students.