BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–With a new $9 million facility for a new Stratton Elementary School in the works, Raleigh County Schools looks to the community to help honor the legacy of the historic Stratton High School.

School officials ask the public to donate Stratton High School, junior high and elementary school memorabilia for a special Tribute Space inside the new school. School newspapers, yearbooks, uniforms, shirts, letter jackets, pictures and individual awards will be accepted.

The space will celebrate and remember the formerly all-black high school on South Fayette Street, which is now an elementary school for Beckley students.

Raleigh County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Serena Starcher has more information on donations. Starcher may be reached via email at slsstarch@k12.wv.us and by telephone at (304)-256-4500, ext. 3334.