Raleigh County Schools to continue with blended learning model

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Schools in the Mountain State will resume in-person learning next week. On Thursday, January 14, 2021, The Raleigh County Board of Education announced students will begin with the blended learning plan that was in place before winter break.

Ridgeview Principal Rose Kelly said teachers are excited to welcome children back in their classrooms.

“School is for kids. It’s boring, it’s quiet and it’s nothing that a school should be, so we are anxious to hear their voices to see their faces and we are all excited,” Kelly said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 students with the last name A through L will be in-person. Students with the last name M through Z will go Wednesday and Thursday. All students will be virtual on Fridays.