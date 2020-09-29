Raleigh County schools to operate on blended-learning model until November

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Despite being in the green category on the school color coded map, students in Raleigh County will remain on the blended learning model. This means students will attend school two days a week and do remote learning the other three days.

Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said this will continue through the end of the first grading period, Nov. 6, 2020. Price said this decision was made with the safety of students and teachers in mind.

“Under the circumstances we’re facing right now, we felt that the protocols were working. It was the safest thing to do for our students to continue to go with that model,” Price said.

Price said they will continue monitoring the situation and they will make changes if needed.