GHENT, WV (WVNS) — After a week of closures, almost all Raleigh County schools will be open on Monday, January 9th.

The only school to remain closed is Marshfork Elementary.

Raleigh County Superintendent David Price says the school closures were to help alleviate the county’s water supply issues.

“The reason that we kept them closed was the fact that once we go into session, we will use a lot of water. And it would slow the process down of what they were trying to accomplish with filling the tanks and resupplying all of the outlying areas.”

High school exams for the end of the first semester will be held at the end of the week while the second semester will start next week.