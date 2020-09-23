Raleigh County senior is semi-finalist for National Merit Scholarship

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County senior is a semi-finalist for a prestigious scholarship.

Ethan Lilly attends Woodrow Wilson High School. He is one out of 16,000 students competing to become a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Lilly said he is grateful to represent southern West Virginia on a national scale.

“It’s a great honor,” Lilly said. “I really didn’t expect it and I’m really surprised and happy.”

Lilly plans to attend Marshall University after high school and hopes to apply for medical school after that.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
WVNS 59News