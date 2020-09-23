Raleigh County senior is semi-finalist for National Merit Scholarship

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County senior is a semi-finalist for a prestigious scholarship.

Ethan Lilly attends Woodrow Wilson High School. He is one out of 16,000 students competing to become a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Lilly said he is grateful to represent southern West Virginia on a national scale.

“It’s a great honor,” Lilly said. “I really didn’t expect it and I’m really surprised and happy.”

Lilly plans to attend Marshall University after high school and hopes to apply for medical school after that.