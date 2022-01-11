Raleigh County Sheriff announces plan to run for County Clerk

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter may be serving his community in a different capacity after the election this year.

Sheriff Van Meter confirmed to 59News he filed the paperwork Tuesday, January 11, 2022, to run for County Clerk in the general election on November 8th.

If elected, Van Meter would no longer serve as sheriff. He would have a little over a year left on the current term. The Raleigh County Commission would appoint someone to the position until the next election year. Van Meter told 59News this was a difficult decision, but serving as County Clerk is something he has thought about for awhile. He added he would still have the opportunity to serve the people of Raleigh County, just in a different way.