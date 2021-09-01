Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department looking for man charged with DUI

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man charged with DUI.

According to deputies, Michael Plumley, 45, of Daniels, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 20, 2021. He was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license. He was supposed to appear in Magistrate Court, but he did not show up.

A CAPIAS warrant was issued for his failure to appear in court. Anyone who knows where Plumley is should contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-STOP.

