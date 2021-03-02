Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department looking to hire new deputies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire new deputies. The department is trying to fill two openings.

The job is not just about patrolling the roads and investigating crimes. Deputies like Justin Hensley and Robert Robinson said they also play a crucial roll in making sure people are safe and healthy. They both said now is a great time to join the force.

“Go for it, the worst thing anybody can tell you is no. I mean you should definitely go for it,” Hensley said. “It’s definitely exciting, definitely rewarding and the benefits are great.”

“In the detective bureau we get to look over the case see what needs to be done, what additionally needs to be done with it,” Robinson said. “Typically what we are going to be working is the felony cases that come through our call log.”

To apply to become a Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy, you can stop by the sheriff’s department on Eisenhower Drive or stop in at the Raleigh County County Clerk’s Office.