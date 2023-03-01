BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department will officially operate from a new, $10 million headquarters on April 3, 2023, Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday said.

Canaday and others influenced design of the building in 2020, when architects were developing floor plans.

The new facility offers a section for patrol deputies and a separate one for detectives, said Canaday.

“We’ve got interview rooms and holding cells, and it’s just going to be a whole lot better than where we’re at now,” said Canaday, referring to the building on South Eisenhower Street which the department currently uses as a headquarters. “The building that we’re in now has served us well. It’s an older building. We moved into that, I think, in 2002, but we’ve just outgrown it.”