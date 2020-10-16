Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department participates in National Drug Take Day

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — If you have unwanted prescription pills around your home, there is another place where you can get rid of them safely.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is holding a Drug Take Back event at Crab Orchard Pharmacy on Saturday, October 24, 2020. People can drop-off any leftover and unwanted pills. The goal of this event is help prevent drug abuse and theft.

Kathlyn Sallaz is the owner of Crab Orchard Pharmacy. She said this is event is also a great way to help protect the children in your homes.

“Just to prevent people from breaking into your homes. You also want to protect young children who live in your home or neighbors kids or anything like that,” Sallaz explained.

The drug take back event will be held at the Crab Orchard Pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Liquids, needles or sharps are not allowed, only pills and patches.

