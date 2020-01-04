Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in searching for Lowie Edward Lilly. He was last seen at 8 p.m. on January 3, 2020, leaving his home in Grandview to run a short errand.

Mr. Lilly is described as a 71-year-old white man with black hair and a full beard that is gray in color. He is approximately 5’9” and weighs 210lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, pajama bottoms, and red shoes and was accompanied by two dogs; a Blue Heeler and a Boston Terrier (pictured).

He is driving a burgundy 2007 Honda CR-V with a WV plate #7WE914. If anyone has information on his disappearance you are urged to call the RCSO at 304-255-9300, 911 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.

