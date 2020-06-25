Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for missing teen

STANAFORD, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing teen.

Alexis D’Ann Duncan has been missing since Friday, June 19, 2020 from the Stanaford area of Raleigh County. Deputies believe Duncan is with two men, Steven Lawson and Tyrique Medley. Both men are from Beckley.

Duncan is 17-years-old, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’5″ and 130 pounds. If anyone has information on Duncan’s location or the location of the men, contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-255-9300, or call 911.