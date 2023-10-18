COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — A student reportedly accidentally overdosed at a Raleigh County high school on Wednesday.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, a student was given a drink by another student containing a type of prescription cough syrup. The student’s negative reaction to the prescription cough syrup called for immediate transportation to a local hopsital.

According to Sheriff J.C. Canaday, juvenile petitions are currently pending against the student who provided the drink.

