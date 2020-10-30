Raleigh County Sherriff’s deputies respond to ‘accidental’ stabbing in Eccles

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible stabbing call at a home in Eccles on Oct. 28, 2020.

Court documents state Affie Saxer called police and said that she was playing with her husband about a movie they had watched earlier and accidentally stabbed him with a pocket knife.

During the investigation, deputies found an inch-long puncture wound on the back of her husband’s right leg, above the knee.

Mr. Saxer was taken to Raleigh General Hospital where he gave law enforcement a different statement than his wife’s original complaint. His statement was recorded.

Affie Saxer is charged with malicious assault and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

