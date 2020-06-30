Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority ready for large quantities of recycling

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since the Raleigh County Recycling Center closed due to COVID-19 concerns, some people saved up their recyclable materials.



Now that the recycling center is reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020 some people are worried the center will not be able to accommodate the amount of recyclables people have. James Allen, the Executive Director at the solid waste authority, said he is confident they can take-in all of the recycling people have been saving.

“Yes, we are kind of expecting to have a large quantity, but once that initial surge goes away, I think we will be able to get caught up and hopefully the COVID-19 will decrease, and we’ll be able to get started again with all the cities and the curbside pickups in August,” Allen explained.

Allen said they are also prepared to accept recycling from people coming from other counties. The center is open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.