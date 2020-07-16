Raleigh County Superintendent gives update on Stratton Elementary plans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new facility is in the works for students at Stratton Elementary School in Raleigh County. Members of the Raleigh County Board of Education want to build a new facility in the field behind the current school building.

Superintendent David Price said the board is waiting on the School Building Authority to approve the funding. He said the current school is old and was originally built as a high school.

“It’s going to be great for the community, the students of Stratton, and to have a brand new building, an educational facility that’s designed for elementary students, and not a building that was built in the 1900s for high school students,” Price said.

Price said when the SBA approves the request, the board can move forward with the bidding and construction phases.