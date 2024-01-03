BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday said a patrolling corporal and K-9 Officer Ajax made a surprise drug bust on county roads on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

He said the corporal made a traffic stop and became suspicious at the behavior of the vehicle’s occupant. When he led his K-9 officer, Ajax, to the car, Ajax conducted a sniff search, which led the corporal to a stash of heroin and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

“We always try to be diligent in looking for drugs,” said Sheriff Canaday. “We try to do interdiction patrols and aggressive driving patrols, and other types of driving patrols, to do interdictions with drugs.”

Sheriff Canaday said the corporal prevented the drugs from entering communities in Raleigh County.