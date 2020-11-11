Raleigh County Veterans Museum holds 7th annual Healing Fields Ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — November 11, 2020, marked the seventh annual Healing Fields Ceremony at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum, a day to remember those who fought for our country and those who gave their lives in service.

Glenn Smith is the Chairman of the Board at the Veterans Museum.

“A lot of these veterans, some of them sacrificed their life for the freedom in this country that we have,” Smith said. “The reason that we can walk and talk, and don’t worry about things going on is because of the veterans.”

Joan Anthony is a Marine Corp veteran. Anthony joined the Marines in 1965 and was deployed to Vietnam. She said Veterans Day was not always celebrated the way it is now.

“People don’t realize it was different back then,” Anthony said. “When the guys came back from Vietnam, I didn’t have a bad time, but most of the men, they didn’t pay no attention to them.”

Today, veterans are honored in many ways, from discounts at restaurants to strangers stopping veterans to thank them for their service and their sacrifices.

Kelly Goddard is the Commander for District five.

“I’ve missed birthdays, I’ve missed weddings, I’ve missed a lot,” Goddard said. “And not one time did my wife ever tell me I don’t want you to go. She supported me 100 percent.”

During the ceremony at the Veterans Museum, the names of local veterans were read aloud. For the fallen, a bell was rang after their name.

The ceremony served as a fundraiser for the museum. The museum is getting ready to move into the Sheriff’s Department in the next couple of years.