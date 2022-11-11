BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The sound of bells ringing was heard throughout Beckley with each ring honoring the memory of a soldier who gave their life in service.

Hundreds of names were read out, spanning decades of service; from World War 2 all the way up to the Global War on Terror.

It was all part of the Raleigh County Veterans Museum 9th Annual Healing Fields ceremony.

“It’s an honor to read those names,” said Glenn Smith, a museum volunteer. “Some of those guys sacrificed their life in far away lands so that we can have this museum, so we can have this community and we can be safe and have our freedoms every day.”

Each year, the museum honors veterans from a different time period. This year they honored the veterans of the war forgotten by history.

“And this year was the Korean War, which is the Forgotten War and so we wanted to honor, we have very few of them remaining because of their age and with every passing year, that number gets smaller and smaller so it was a good thing to honor them this year and allow them to be put on a pedestal as the heroes that they are,” said Ron Hedrick, president of the museum.

And as part of the ceremony, members of Woodrow Wilson’s JROTC served as an honorary color guard — future soldiers helping to honor those who came before them.

“It’s good for them to be here and to see the history of what they’re possibly going to get into and serving our country as soldiers,” said Hedrick. “So I think it instills to them some pride in what they’re wanting to become when they see how valuable it is to honor those who have gone before them and the museum does a great job at doing that.”