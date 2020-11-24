Raleigh County Veterans Museum receives $10,000 check from county commission

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Commission helps a local non-profit keep its doors open during the pandemic. Commissioners presented a $10,000 check to the Raleigh County Veterans Museum.

Director of the Museum, Cindy Parker, said this money will help tremendously since the pandemic hurt their fundraising plans this year.

“It’s very humbling to that because of us being a small museum and we have to raise our own money in order to obtain it this was a great asset for us and we are very thankful,” Parker said.

Parker said they are also taking donations to raise money to move to a new location.