Raleigh County virtual students can switch to in-person learning

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Superintendent David Price told 59News there is a window for parents to switch their children from virtual school to in-person learning.

Price said this window opens Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 ,and runs through Sept. 18, 2020. Any parents who want to make the switch can call their child’s school to begin the process. Price said to be patient as they take these requests.

“Bear with us. There will be a little adjustment period here. We’ll have to work through some things logistically and just be patient as we make these changes through this time,” Price said.

