RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –A water crisis in Raleigh County nears an end but officials have not yet declared it to be over.

The spokesperson for Raleigh County Emergency Management Services said all but two communities have water as of January 11, 2023.

Before officials declare the crisis, which started Christmas weekend, to be over, all communities must have water restored.

“It will officially be over, once we get Peachtree and Drew’s Creek back in water,” said Raleigh County EMS Communications Director Cody Fortner on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. “Hotchkiss area, Slab Fork system was back online. We have no major reports of anything else throughout the county.”

Fortner said EMS will begin to mobilize, once service is restored to the last two communities.