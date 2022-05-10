BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a Bradley woman was involved in a lawnmower accident.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the call regarding the accident came in at 1:34 p.m. A woman in the Bradley area was struck by a lawnmower, and was injured. Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, and a Jancare Ambulance all responded to the scene.





Due to the injuries received, the woman was airlifted to a hospital by Healthnet. No reports have been made about the nature or severity of the woman’s injuries yet.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.