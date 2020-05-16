Raleigh County woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade

BEAVER,WV (WVNS)– On Saturday, May 16, 2020, family and friends of Virginia Clayton of Raleigh County came together in what is becoming the normal way to celebrate birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia turned 100 years old on Friday. Her Great-niece Cathy Sweeney decided to throw a little parade for her to celebrate the milestone age.

“Very special. Her mother lived to be 101 and if grandma lived 12 more days she’d have been 102,” Sweeney said. “So she has out lived all of her sisters and a brother.”

Sweeney said she is grateful to everyone who came out to help celebrate Virginia’s birthday. 

